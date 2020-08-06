Kevin Lee injures other ACL while recovering from ACL surgery

UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee says he tore his ACL while he was recovering from surgery to repair his other ACL.

Lee opened up on the situation in a video posted to Instagram. Despite this unfortunate injury, which will likely keep him out of action for months, he seems to be in good spirits.

View this post on Instagram It’s in Gods hands but FUCK 2020 A post shared by Kevin Lee (@motownphenom) on Aug 5, 2020 at 3:39pm PDT

“I hurt it while trying to recover from this one,” Lee explained. “But honestly, I’m not that discouraged about it. I feel like I’ve been on this path for a long-ass time, like last 10 years, and I’ve seen a lot of this sh*t happening. I didn’t know I was going to have it, but I knew for sure it was going to happen. I guess God wants me to have two strong knees, so when I come back, I’m going to f*ck somebody up.”

Kevin Lee has been out of action since a March submission loss to Charles Oliveira. Despite that setback, he remains as confident as ever that he’s destined to win a UFC title in the future.

He even recently shared his belief that he’s never fought anybody who’s legitimately better than him—and that includes the men he’s lost to.

“I’m not even thinking about matchups, to be honest with you,” Kevin Lee told The Schmo. “I’m thinking more than anything, coming back healthy and coming back strong. I’ve never fought someone who was better than me, who really beat me, I’ve always beat myself. So, these next couple of months is just going to be focusing on not doing that shit no more. Not beating myself. Once that happens, I’ll be a world champion.”

