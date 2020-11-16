Video | Paul Felder gets stitched up following war with Rafael dos Anjos

UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder did an interview while getting stitched up following his war with Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 14.

Felder stepped up on five days’ notice to take on dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Vegas 14 on Saturday night. Despite taking the fight on super short notice, Felder put up a heck of a fight, ultimately losing a split decision on the judges’ scorecards. It was an incredible performance by a fighter who wasn’t even expected to compete on the card.

During the fight, both Felder and dos Anjos landed hard shots on each others’ faces that caused damage. Felder, though, took the worst of it and had to receive stitches for his cuts following the fight. What is more impressive is that he was somehow able to compose himself and conduct an interview while actually getting the stitches put in.

Check out the stitch job on Felder below via TMZ Sports. Warning, the video contains graphic footage and is not for those uneasy with seeing a medical procedure.

Felder entered the fight with dos Anjos as the No. 7 ranked lightweight in the division, but after the loss, he will likely drop a few spots in the pecking order. Felder is still a top-10 or at worst a top-15 talent at 155lbs, no question about it. But the problem is, he has another career as a UFC color commentator and at this point, it looks like that might be what will choose to pursue. Felder said before the fight with dos Anjos that he would consider walking away win or lose, but at this point, he hasn’t made any decisions. Regardless of what Felder decides to choose to do, MMA is better with him in it.

