Paddy Pimblett says there’s point in rushing to fight ranked opponents: “I probably won’t do for another year or so”

Paddy Pimblett believes there’s no point in rushing to fight ‘ranked’ opponents.

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett (19-3 MMA) made his UFC debut in September of 2021 when he fought and beat Luigi Vendramini (9-3 MMA) via KO (punches). Since then he has added another 2 victories to his resume defeating Rodrigo Vargas (12-5 MMA) in March of 2022 and most recently Jordan Leavitt (10-2 MMA) in July of this year via a rear-naked choke at UFC London.

When speaking to ‘BT Sport’ about his win over Leavitt, Pimblett shared:

“The funniest thing was that, he thought he was going to submit me! Haha. Even as I watch it back, I come out straight away when I watch it back immediately, I throw a big hook straight away, that’s not usually me…”

advertisement - continue reading below

Continuing Paddy Pimblett said:

“Obviously after seeing Molly (McCann) get the finish, I wanted it too. I wanted to get it even quicker for the crowd.”

It was indeed a triumph winning in front of his home crowd in the UK.

Along with his new found fame in the UFC and increasing fan base, the Liverpudlian just recently signed a new contract with the promotion.

advertisement - continue reading below

In an edition of the ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson’ podcast, Pimblett commented that he’s in no rush to fight ranked lightweights saying (h/t Sportskeeda):

“No, and I probably won’t do for another year or so.”

Continuing, Pimblett said:

“I probably won’t for another year or two because there’s no point in rushing. I’m only 27. I’m just gonna keep building.”

advertisement - continue reading below

As for what is next for Pimblett, he’s eyeing a return to the Octagon in December of this year, fighting in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, this has not been confirmed and no opponent has been named to date.

Do you agree with ‘The Baddy’ that he should keep building before challenging a top ranked lightweight in the UFC? Who would you like to see Pimblett fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!