VIDEO | Michael Bisping flaunts DJ skills during quarantine

Some fight fans might not know it, but long before Michael Bisping became the UFC middleweight champion, he was a DJ.

Now retired from fighting and cooped up in his home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bisping has been brushing up on his DJ skills and sharing the fruits of his efforts with his fans.

Bored on The decks mixing some old skool. pic.twitter.com/rXbsm6l4fu — michael (@bisping) April 3, 2020

“Bored on The decks mixing some old skool,” Bisping wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of one of his mixes.

Michael Bisping entered the MMA limelight in early 2006, when he joined the cast of The Ultimate Fighter season 3. Bisping ultimately won the TUF tournament and signed with the UFC.

What followed was one of the longest and most illustrious UFC careers we’ve seen. Over the early years of his career, Bisping picked up wins over the likes of Matt Hamill, Chris Leben and Denis Kang. As his UFC run wore on, he defeated fighters like Dan Miller, Yoshihiro Akiyama, Jorge Rivera, Jason “Mayhem” Miller, Brian Stann, Alan Belcher, Cung Le, CB Dollaway, and Thales Leites.

In 2016, Bisping enjoyed the best year of his career. He kickstarted the year with a thrilling decision win over MMA legend Anderson Silva in his native London. He then accepted a short-notice title fight against Luke Rockhold, a man who had finished him previously, and won the belt with a massive, first-round knockout. Bisping then defended the title one time, avenging the toughest loss of his career with a decision win over Dan Henderson.

Bisping lost the belt to the returning Georges St-Pierre in 2017, and was then knocked out by Kelvin Gastelum in the bout that would go down as his last. He retired not long thereafter.

In 2019, he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. He now works as a UFC commentator.

Are you impressed by the DJ skills of the former UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/3/2020.