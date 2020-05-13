VIDEO | Furious Marvin Vettori confronts Karl Roberson after fight falls through

Marvin Vettori was not happy to learn that his planned UFC Jacksonville fight with Karl Roberson is canceled.

Vettori and Roberson were expected to meet on the main card of tonight’s event, but the fight fell through at the last minute when Roberson reportedly fell ill after a difficult weight cut.

Vettori is evidently not buying the reason for his opponent’s withdrawal from the fight.

When he crossed paths with his would-be opponent at the fighter hotel in Jacksonville, he lost control of his emotions, unleashing a torrent of profanity, and was ultimately dragged away by staff.

See it below:

An emotional @MarvinVettori run through Karl Roberson at the hotel and immediately unloads on him tons of F bombs (via @DrCapodaglio). pic.twitter.com/IpyyYAscjX — Al Zullino (@phre) May 13, 2020

“Let’s f**king fight you f**king b**ch ass,” Vettori can be heard screaming. “F**king five months of preparation gone away you f**king bitch ass.”

As Vettori suggests, he’s been preparing for a fight for many months, but has thus far been unable to step back into the cage.

He was originally expected to battle Darren Stewart at UFC London in March, but the bout fell through due to complications stemming from the pandemic. He was then rebooked for a fight with Roberson on April 25, which was then rescheduled for tonight’s event. Unfortunately, it seems the Italian talent has some more waiting to do before he gets to fight again.

Vettori is currently riding back-to-back wins over Cezar Ferreira and Andrew Sanchez. Roberson would have entered the cage tonight on a two-fight win-streak, having recently bested Wellington Turman and Roman Kopylov. Prior to that, he was submitted by Glover Teixeira, who coincidentally battles Anthony Smith in the main event of tonight’s UFC Jacksonville card.

What do you think of this display of emotion from Marvin Vettori?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/13/2020.