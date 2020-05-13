Russian media outlets report Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father is in a coma

According to a report from Russian sports daily Sport Express, which has been corroborated by Russian outlet RT, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and trainer of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, is in a coma in a Moscow hospital.

According to these reports Abdulmanap was initially hospitalized in his native Dagestan with “suspected pneumonia”, and subsequently transported via a “special flight” to a military hospital in the Russian capital amid concerns about potential heart problems.

Umar Nurmagomedov, a relative and professional mixed martial artist, has reportedly confirmed that Abdulmanap is at the very least hospitalized in Moscow, but RT is now reporting that he in “critical condition,” citing a source in Dagestan.

“Abdulmanap is in a bad condition, he’s in Moscow and in a coma,” the source, who was not named, reportedly told RT. “They didn’t treat him properly in Dagestan, and some complications arose. They flew him to Moscow, where he is now in a military hospital. He’s on his own there, they won’t allow family (to visit)”.

RT’s report about Abdulmanap’s condition has not yet been confirmed by a member of the Nurmagomedov family. The publication has promised additional details are coming soon.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been the UFC lightweight champion since early 2018, when he captured the vacant title with a short-notice decision victory over Al Iaquinta. He has since defended the title with a pair of submission victories over Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, and is expected to defend his belt for a third time against newly minted interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje sometime in the late summer or early fall.

While Nurmagomedov does significant portions of his fight camps at American Kickboxing Academy in California, his father still serves as one of his primary trainers.

