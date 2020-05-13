UFC Jacksonville: ‘Smith vs. Teixeira’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon is back in town and tonight’s card is a UFC Fight Night event live from Jacksonville, Florida. The card features 10 fights, with the main event featuring top-10 light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira going head-to-head for 25 minutes or less.

Smith is coming off of a huge submission win over Alexander Gustafsson, with the fight taking place last June. He was set to take on Teixeira at UFC Nebraska in April, but the card was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, the UFC matchmakers were able to save the matchup and it takes place tonight instead.

Teixeira, on the other hand, is coming off of three straight wins over younger fighters to prove yet again he’s still one of the best in the world at 205lbs. Teixeira has been trying to get a rematch with UFC light heavyweight champion for a while now, but he will need to get through Smith if he wants to do that.

In the co-main event, Ovince Saint Preux moves up to heavyweight to take on Ben Rothwell in what is a bizarre yet intriguing fight between two veterans of the sport.

Note that a middleweight bout between Marvin Vettori and Karl Roberson fell through at the last minute after Roberson fell ill.

Get all of tonight’s UFC Jacksonville Live Results and Highlights below:

UFC Jacksonville Main Card:

Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ben Rothwell

Alexander Hernandez vs. Drew Dober

Ray Borg vs. Ricky Simon

Thiago Moises vs. Michael Johnson

Andrei Arlovski vs. Phillipe Lines

UFC Jacksonville Preliminary Card:

Sarah Moras vs. Sijara Eubanks

Gabriel Benitez vs. Omar Morales

Brian Kelleher vs. Hunter Azure

Ike Villanueva vs. Chase Sherman – Sherman def. Villanueva by TKO (punches) at 0:49 of Round 2

Chase Sherman def. Villanueva by TKO (punches) at 0:49 of Round 2

