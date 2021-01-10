Video | Khamzat Chimaev unloads bullets alongside Alexander Gustafsson

UFC welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev unloaded bullets in a new video showing him shooting guns alongside veteran Alexander Gustafsson.

FrontKickOnline recently released a video of Chimaev and Gustafsson shooting huge guns for two minutes straight. The two Swedish mixed martial artists are teammates at Allstars Training Center in Stockholm and took some time out of their schedules to head to the gun range and unload some bullets. Check out the video of Chimaev and Gustafsson shooting some massive guns below.

Chimaev and Gustafsson are two of the best MMA fighters to come out of Sweden. Gustafsson was, of course, a long-time light heavyweight contender in the UFC, before returning as a heavyweight in his last fight and losing by submission to Fabricio Werdum. As for Chimaev, he had his UFC rookie year in 2020 and picked up three wins in less than two months over Rhys McKee, John Phillips, and Gerald Meerschaert, who he KO’ed in just 17 seconds.

Chimaev was set to take on Leon Edwards in a high-profile welterweight bout that was originally booked for December 17. However, Edwards was forced out of that fight with COVID-19 and the bout was re-booked for January 20. Once again, this fight was canceled when Chimaev was the one who this time pulled out due to a COVID-19 positive test. The UFC is hoping to re-book this match for the spring, but so far a new date for this bout hasn’t been revealed yet.

As for Gustafsson, the loss to Werdum in his UFC heavyweight debut definitely was not what he needed at this point of his career. Although Gustafsson was at one point one of the most popular fighters in the sport, he’s been in a decline phase during his carer and the submission defeat to Werdum didn’t help. However, he is still an active fighter, and with teammates like Khamzat Chimaev keeping him young, look for Gustafsson to comeback in 2021.