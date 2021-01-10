Kevin Holland details a unique scenario which could result in an unprecedented knockout of Derek Brunson

UFC middleweight Kevin Holland detailed a scenario in which he could score an unprecedented knockout against divisional rival Derek Brunson.

After weeks of back-and-forth trash talk on social media, Holland vs. Brunson has been confirmed to take place as the main event of a UFC Fight Night card on March 20. For Holland, the fight marks the opportunity to take out a top-10 opponent and move himself up the 185lbs rankings, while for Brunson he has the chance to take out a rising star and move towards a title shot. It’s an important fight at 185 and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

In his last fight at UFC 256, Holland scored an incredible KO over former middleweight contender Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, a unique knockout that happened while Holland was on the ground. Speaking to MMAjunkie.com’s Nolan King, Holland says that there’s more where that came from, suggesting he has what it takes to pull off the “Knockout of the Century” against Brunson.

“If I can time his favorite combo right, it might not be five rounds. I’m definitely preparing for five, so we’ll see how it goes. I have plenty of time to prepare, so I should be more than great. I’ve got a sequence. If I slip his jab, roll his overhand, and then hit him with a good hip thrust while he goes for a takedown, I’ll knock him out with my cojones. That right there would be a knockout for the century,” Holland joked.

In just a few months we will see these two heated rivals meet in the center of the Octagon and determine who the better man is. The odds favor Holland slightly at the moment to get his hand raised, but you’d be making an error to count out a veteran like Brunson who has pulled off as many upsets as he has.

