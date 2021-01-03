Video | Khamzat Chimaev arrives maskless in Chechnya, explains he’s out of the Leon Edwards fight due to the virus

Surging UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev was hoping to ring in the New Year by scoring his most high profile victory to date.

‘Borz’ was slated to square off against perennial welterweight contender Leon Edwards on January 20, but was forced to pullout of the contest after contracting Covid-19.

This marked the second time that a proposed Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards bout has been cancelled. The pair were previously set to collide in the main event of UFC Vegas 17, this until ‘Rocky’ lost 12 pounds during his battle with the virus.

UFC President Dana White recently announced that the promotion plans on rescheduling the proposed Chimaev vs. Edwards contest. However, no official date has been given as of this time.

Khamzat Chimaev recently arrived in Chechnya where he was greeted by a herd of journalists.

The maskless UFC standout proceeded to field questions including why he had pulled out of the Edwards bout (via RT Sport):

UFC's @KChimaev arrives in Chechnya, tells journalists why his fight against @Leon_edwardsmma fell through pic.twitter.com/0YKvTI30BT — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) January 2, 2021

“Why did the Leon Edwards fight fall through for a second time?” – One journalist asked.

Khamzat Chimaev responded:

“I had to pull out because of the virus. I’m currently recovering and we will fight soon.”

While it appears the interview was being conducted outside, many of the individuals involved were not wearing masks despite their close proximity to one another.

Khamzat Chimaev (9-0 MMA) has had a meteoric rise to fame following his three stoppage victories in just over two month’s while competing under the UFC banner.

During that impressive stretch, ‘Borz’ has earned three finishes, his latest being a 17-second knockout win over Gerald Meerschaert.

The Russian-born Swedish fighter is eyeing a big 2021 that starts with defeating Edwards.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards finally meet inside of the UFC Octagon? Share your predictions in the comments section PENN Nation!