Darren Till has a message for the “privileged snowflakes” complaining that 2020 was a tough year

UFC middleweight Darren Till kicked off the New Year by sending a message to the “privileged snowflakes” complaining how 2020 was a tough year.

The former UFC welterweight title challenger, Till (18-3-1 MMA), took to Instagram where he shared the following post.

“You all call it a ‘Happy New Year’. I call it another day of motherfucking grind to get what I want & this is my face right now looking at this generation of privileged snowflakes tell everyone how tough this year was & post about it… You lot wouldn’t know tough if it kicked you in the face. There u go, Happy New Year.” Darren Till wrote.

The Liverpool native was slated to return at last months UFC Vegas 16 event against Jack Hermansson, but with forced out due to injury.

Darren Till was ultimately replaced by Marvin Vettori, who went on to defeat ‘The Joker’ by way of unanimous decision. It was an impressive showing from ‘The Italian Dream’ one that propelled him into the middleweight divisions top-five.

Following his win over Hermansson, Vettori would callout Till to be his next opponent.

“Me and Till need to fight. Undisputed European crown is on the line. @mickmaynard @ufc” – Vettori wrote on Twitter.

Darren Till was quick to respond to Vettori’s callout and also complimented Marvin on his performance against the Swede.

“For sure Marvin let’s do it, that was a great victory last weekend.” – Till responded.

Darren Till has gone just 1-2 over his past three fights since suffering a submission loss to Tyron Woodley at UFC 228. In his most recent effort this past July, ‘The Gorilla’ suffered a unanimous decision loss to former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Would you like to see the UFC book a fight between Marvin Vettori and Darren Till next? What do you think of the Liverpool fighters comments regarding the New Year? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!