Johnny Walker returns to the Octagon in March against Jimmy Crute

A battle of top-15 light heavyweights is lined up for March as Johnny Walker returns to the Octagon against Jimmy Crute.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report that Walker vs. Crute is set for March 27 at the newly-announed UFC Fight Night 190 card. So far there are few details known about this card, but it seems likely to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas or on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi as all the events are held these days. Walker vs. Crute is the first bout revealed for this March 27 event.

Per sources, Jimmy Crute (@CruteJim) vs. Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) agreed to for March 27. Sick matchup between some of the new blood at 205 … really like this one. pic.twitter.com/nGu7kf2YJ5 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 2, 2021

Walker (18-5) is the No. 9 ranked light heavyweight in the UFC. The 28-year-old Brazilian has been in the UFC since 2018 and he has racked up a 4-2 record during that time, including wins over Ryan Spann, Misha Cirkunov, Justin Ledet, and Khalil Rountree Jr. Walker also has UFC losses to Nikita Krylov and to Corey Anderson, the latter coming in upset fashion when Walker was KOed.

Crute (12-1) is the No. 12 ranked light heavyweight in the UFC. The 24-year-old Aussie is one of the top prospects at 205lbs in the UFC right now. He made his promotional debut in 2018 and has gone 4-1 so far with wins over Modestas Bukauskas, Michal Oleksiejczuk, Sam Alvey, and Paul Craig. In his last two fights, Crute has won $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.”

Walker and Crute are among the new blood of the UFC’s evolving light heavyweight division. With UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones out of the picture for good, the division is now run by Jan Blachowicz at the top and he’ll take on Israel Adesanya in early March for the belt. The winner of Walker vs. Crute will put themselves in a prime position to land a top-10 opponent.

