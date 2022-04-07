Video | Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns cross paths ahead of their fight at UFC 273 fight

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns got the chance to size each other up earlier today in Jacksonville, Florida.

The welterweight standouts, Chimaev (10-0 MMA) and Burns (20-4 MMA), are set to collide on the main card of Saturday’s UFC 273 pay-per-view event.

It is a highly anticipated matchup with the winner likely being rewarded with a future welterweight title shot.

Khamzat Chimaev has gone 4-0 inside of the Octagon since bursting on to the scene at Fight Island. ‘Borz’ is coming off a dominant first round submission victory over Li Jingliang in his most recent effort at UFC 267 (see that here).

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns returned to the win column his last time out, scoring a unanimous decision victory over fellow former welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson. That win was of course preceded by a TKO loss to reigning 170lbs kingpin Kamaru Usman.

While the pair have exchanged some jabs and low blows on social media, there appeared to be nothing but respect between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns when they crossed paths earlier today. Check out the footage of their encounter below (via Nick Baldwin):

A little fight-week greeting between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev. 👀 (Video via @GilbertDurinho) pic.twitter.com/upfQ4ljJr6 — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) April 7, 2022

While it was all smiles on Wednesday, things will definitely heat up in the days to come as the two contenders prepare to go to battle inside of the cage.

Khamzat Chimaev has made it clear that he believes he is better than anyone in the welterweight division and will get the chance to prove that when he takes on ‘Durinho’ this Saturday night.

“The people talk about top, top 10, top 5, doing these things. If somebody stands in my way, I’m going to kill them,” Chimaev said in a UFC promo video. “Don’t stand in my way. I’m here, undefeated, undisputed, I’m the champ, I’m the king, I come for everyone.”

Who are you predicting to emerge victorious when Chimaev and Burns collide in the Octagon at UFC 273?