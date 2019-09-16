Khabib Nurmagomedov auctions Dustin Poirier’s t-shirt for hefty price

Shortly after Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier fought at UFC 242, they exchanged Reebok t-shirts. Nurmagomedov subsequently announced his intention to auction off Poirier’s shirt and donate the proceeds to Poirier’s charity, The Good Fight, which is currently working in conjunction with Justin Wren’s charity, Fight for the Forgotten.

In the end, Nurmagomedov was able to auction Poirier’s shirt off for a hefty $100,000, which will now be donated to the aforementioned causes. Poirier shared this exciting news with MMA Junkie on Monday.

“It’s great because it’s going to help a lot of people,” Poirier said. “I’m proud of that. I appreciate them helping out the charity. It’s been growing and I’m very grateful for that.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Dustin Poirier with a third-round rear-naked choke, dashing the American’s dreams of becoming a UFC champ for the time being. That being said, his post-fight gesture reaffirmed what was clear from the get-go: that there is no bad blood between the two fighters.

This isn’t where the good news ends for Poirier, either. UFC President Dana White announced after UFC 242 that he planned to match whatever Khabib Nurmagomedov was able to get for the shirt.

These funds will benefit the Batwa Pygmy people of Uganda through Fight for the Gotten. Here’s how The Good Fight’s official website explains the goal.

For our next fight we have joined forces with Fight For The Forgotten (FFTF), a nonprofit working to empower those who don’t have a voice, to help the Batwa Pygmy children of Uganda.

A recent torrential flood ruined the only clean source of water their village’s school and nearby orphanage had. Together, The Good Fight and FFTF, are setting a main crowdfunding goal of $25,000 which will build a new deep well, solar-operated pumping system, and water tower that will completely transform the way they receive safe and clean water for the school’s students, staff, and surrounding community.

The secondary stretch goal of $50,000 would allow for the charities to drill another six water wells equipped with hand pumps for the neighboring community and serve thousands more with life-saving and life-giving water.

Needless to say, with the help of his latest foe Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier has surpassed his goal by a huge margin.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/16/2019.