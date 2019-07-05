Michael Bisping believes Francis Ngannou would sleep Jon Jones

For a long time, many people have been clamoring to see light heavyweight king Jon Jones move up to heavyweight. He has almost cleaned out the entire 205lbs division, and there are plenty of challenges awaiting “Bones” at heavyweight.

Most recently, a fight against surging heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou has sparked the interest of fights fans. ‘The Predator’ has been adding to his knockout reel lately, his latest victim being former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos.

Former UFC middleweight Michael Bisping has considered the possibility, and believes Francis Ngannou would hand Jon Jones his first ‘real’ loss.

“I can’t help but think that Francis Ngannou pretty much knocks out everybody right now,” Bisping said on his podcast ‘Believe You Me‘. “Of course I think ‘DC’ would be the worst matchup. ‘DC’ would be the worst matchup because of the wrestling. And of course Stipe (Miocic) beat him as well, so we can’t do a disservice to Stipe. But I’ve got a feeling Ngannou would beat Jones. I just do. I know Jones is a good wrestler, he’s got a real nice, fast double leg entry. But I don’t know, I reckon Jones vs. Ngannou, Ngannou takes it.”

Not only does he believe Francis Ngannou would win the fight, but he also believes he would knock out Jon Jones, which no one has been able to do yet.

“I’m telling you, Ngannou connects with Jon Jones flush, Jones is going to sleep,” he said. “That’s a fact. I’m sorry, I’m not being a hater on Jones for saying that. I’m being pro-Ngannou.”

For now, Jon Jones has committed to staying at light heavyweight but mentions he would need to be paid in order to move up. Whether or not a fight against Francis Ngannou is a big enough payday is unknown, but it would no doubt be a big fight for both of them and a very intriguing bout.

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com on 7/4/2019