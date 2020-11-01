Video | Jon Jones chases off a suspected robber with a shotgun

UFC legend Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) chased off a suspected robber from his property in Albuquerque with a shotgun in hand.

The attempted robbery occurred late Saturday evening and should serve as a future warning not to break into the ‘Bones’ residence.

The longtime UFC kingpin, Jones, foiled the robbery attempt and sent a stern message to anyone trying to mess with his material possessions.

“Ended up tapping on this guys driver side window with the muzzle of my shotgun last night.” Jon Jones wrote. “Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you’re fast enough to out run them. He’s lucky I’m smart enough to not shoot a man while he’s retreating. People I know times are getting hard but your life isn’t worth a few material possessions. What are your thoughts on this video, what would you have done differently?”

Jon Jones has not competed since February’s UFC 247 event, where he successfully defended his light heavyweight title with a decision victory over Dominick Reyes.

Since then ‘Bones’ has gone on to vacate his 205lbs title, this in hopes of making a run in the promotions heavyweight division.

With that said, Jones is still waiting for his first heavyweight assignment from the UFC.

During his downtime, Jon Jones has been busy campaigning for GOAT status in mixed martial arts.

After Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje by submission at last month’s UFC 253 event, ‘Bones’ has been doing everything in his power to prove to fans that he is the real GOAT of mixed martial arts.

The longtime light heavyweight kingpin has referenced his 15 championship wins as the biggest reason for why he should be ranked ahead of Khabib.

What do you think of the news that Jon Jones chased off a suspected robber from his property with the help of a shotgun? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

