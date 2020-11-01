Anderson Silva issues statement following TKO loss to Uriah Hall

UFC legend Anderson Silva stepped into the Octagon for the final time on Halloween evening for a middleweight showdown with Uriah Hall.

Silva (34-10 MMA), who is the oldest fighter on the UFC roster at 45 years of age, has struggled in the latter stages of his legendary career.

‘The Spider’ entered Saturday’s UFC Vegas 12 event on a two-fight losing skid and had lost four of his past five contests overall. UFC president Dana White recently stated that Silva would call it quits after the Hall fight on Halloween, and ‘The Spider’ seemed to be onboard with that decision.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Anderson Silva confirmed the Hall fight would “probably” be his final fight with the UFC.

“This is the last fight. For sure, this is the last fight. Probably. I love the sport. I’ve prepared my mind for this. I’ve prepared for fight my entire life, but yes, this is my last fight in UFC,” Silva said.

The long-time UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, was pegged as the betting underdog for last night’s bout with Uriah Hall. Despite the odds seemingly being stacked against him, ‘The Spider’ looked great in the opening rounds of his contest Hall.

Most fans and analysts had given Silva the opening round and round two was very closely contested. Anderson really appeared to be turning it on in round three, but was dropped by a right hand form Hall in the final seconds of the round. After nearly being finished with ground and pound, the horn sounded to mercifully save ‘The Spider’. Despite coming out confident in round four, the former middleweight champion would once again get caught by a right hand from Uriah Hall and this time ‘Primetime’ promptly finished the contest.

Following the setback, Anderson Silva spoke with former opponent Michael Bisping in his post-fight interview where he shared his thoughts on his fighting future.

“I don’t know. First I will go back home and then I will go sit with my team and go over everything. But let’s just see, you know? Because, it is tough to say it is my last or not because this is my air. This is what I do for my entire life and I do it with my heart. Let’s just see.”

Most recently, Anderson Silva took to his official Instagram page where he issued the following statement to his fans.

“Good morning, my people, today is a very different day for a simple reason, and I wanted to thank you all these years with your cheerleading! I want to thank the God for granting me the gift of the fight! Thank you my people for all understanding, for all your support and for all your amazing moments that we live in this sport together! I hope I left it in memory and in the heart of each of you a little of who I am, that you can overcome difficulties, every second of uncertainty and to overcome obstacles in your lives! Never think about giving up, as hard as things get at some point; know that ​​I leave all my love, all my respect for you! ‘Force and time always and God bless you all!’ Thank you all, bless you, and bless you 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾”

Do you think we will see MMA legend Anderson Silva fight again? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 31, 2020