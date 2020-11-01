Conor McGregor calls “West Coast Zombie” Nate Diaz his toughest opponent, anticipates trilogy

UFC superstar Conor McGregor called Nate Diaz the toughest fighter he has ever fought against and said he anticipates a trilogy match.

McGregor and Diaz previously fought twice in a pair of blockbuster fights in 2016. In March of that year, Diaz earned a massive upset win when he submitted McGregor on short notice at UFC 196. The two rivals ran it back at UFC 202 in August, and this time McGregor got the better of Diaz as he won a majority decision in a war. A trilogy fight between the two has always made sense, but up until now, the UFC has chosen not to pursue that fight.

That may change, as it appears McGregor is now interested in the trilogy fight. McGregor — who takes on Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 in January — did an AMA with fans on his Twitter on Sunday. One fan asked McGregor if he had any news about a potential trilogy fight against Diaz. Check out what McGregor said in response to the fan.

Excellent fighter! The trilogy will be of epic proportions when it goes down. Nathan, and his fighting styles, are never far from my thoughts throughout my own practices.

When it happens, I’m ready. https://t.co/NDmvOkXLui — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

Excellent fighter! The trilogy will be of epic proportions when it goes down. Nathan, and his fighting styles, are never far from my thoughts throughout my own practices. When it happens, I’m ready.

McGregor was then asked by another fan who the toughest opponent he’s faced was and he replied by saying it was Diaz, who he called the “West Coast Zombie.”

Nate Diaz. The west coast zombie 🧟‍♂️ https://t.co/V1Mo0IYKGJ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

Nate Diaz. The west coast zombie

McGregor is busy right now with Poirier, but depending on the outcome of that fight, a trilogy matchup against Diaz could make a lot of sense in 2021. As for Diaz, he has laid low since a TKO doctor stoppage loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 last November. But he’s one of the UFC’s biggest stars and if he wants to fight again, the UFC will find him a fight.

Do you want to see the trilogy between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz?