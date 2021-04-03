Khamzat Chimaev issues bold statement ahead of UFC return: “I’m the champ here”

Khamzat Chimaev has issued a bold statement ahead of his proposed UFC return, this while taking a shot at reigning welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

Chimaev (9-0 MMA) has been one of the many unfortunate victims of the global pandemic and due to lingering symptoms, has been unable to compete since the fall of 2020.

Following his 17-second knockout win over Gerald Meerschaert in September, ‘Borz’ was booked to fight top welterweight contender Leon Edwards. However, after three slated bookings with ‘Rocky’ failed to come to fruition, the UFC ultimately moved on from the bout.

At one point things got so bad for Khamzat Chimaev that the undefeated prospected actually announced his retirement from fighting. However, after regaining his health, ‘Borz’ is now targeting a summer return to the cage.

Chimaev initially called out Neil Magny for his return fight, but the welterweight veteran declined the offer due to Khamzat’s recent history of pulling out of fights.

Now awaiting his next assignment from UFC officials, Khamzat Chimaev has issued a bold statement directed at Kamaru Usman and the promotions welterweight division.

All of you have lost, im undefeated and im the champ here ☝🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZC0ggqcwCH — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) April 3, 2021

“All of you have lost, I’m undefeated and I’m the champ here.” – Chimaev wrote on Twitter.

As pointed out by ‘Borz’, the UFC’s reigning welterweight kingpin in Kamaru Usman (18-1 MMA) does have one loss on his record. With that said, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ suffered that lone defeat way back in May of 2013, long before his time with the UFC.

In addition to Usman, the rest of the welterweight divisions top contenders have at least one loss on their respective records. That includes fighters such as Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, Stephen Thompson, Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards and Michael Chiesa.

