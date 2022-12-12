VIDEO | Joe Rogan reacts to controversial Paddy Pimblett decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282

It’s safe to say that commentator Joe Rogan was among those shocked at the UFC 282 co-main event on Saturday.

The co-main event featured the highly-anticipated return of Paddy Pimblett. Despite being just three fights into his UFC journey, the Liverpool native has already grown into a massive star. His partnerships with companies such as Barstool Sports have helped boost his star power even further.

At UFC 282, ‘The Baddy’ made his return to face Jared Gordon. ‘Flash’ had won four of his last five fights before facing Pimblett, but he was still expected to provide little threat to the prospect. Prior to the event, Gordon was a big underdog, but it didn’t show on fight night.

During their three-round contest, the Scouser massively struggled. While Pimblett had his moments in the 15-minute bout, it was Gordon who seemingly outworked him. Despite that, he came up short by unanimous decision, as the Brit moved to 4-0 in the octagon.

The decision shocked most of the MMA community, as several fighters and fans audibly disagreed with the result. For his part, Gordon later released a statement also voicing his displeasure with the decision. It seems that Joe Rogan is now amongst those who disagreed with the result.

During a video that was released by The Schmo, the UFC commentator reacted to the result. It’s safe to say that he was one of those who was caught off guard, as he gave an exasperated reaction to the announcement. Belal Muhammad, who was in Gordon’s corner, was also clearly shocked.

In the aftermath of the contest, Paddy Pimblett hit back amongst those who disagreed with the decision. In fact, ‘The Baddy’ has opined that his fight with Jared Gordon at UFC 282 wasn’t even close.

