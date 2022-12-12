Raul Rosas Jr. believes he would finish champion Aljamain Sterling right now: “Everything I say is true”

Raul Rosas Jr. is confident he would not only beat but would finish Aljamain Sterling if they were to fight right now.

Rosas Jr. made his highly-anticipated UFC debut on Saturday at UFC 282 as the 18-year-old scored a first-round submission. The Mexican made quick work of Jay Perrin and now many are excited to see who he will face next. Although many think it will be a slow roll for Rosas Jr., the teenager wants a quick rise. He also believes he can finish anyone at bantamweight – including the champ Aljamain Sterling.

Raul Rosas Jr. feels he can finish UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling right now: "I'm ready" 👀 #TheMMAHour ▶️ https://t.co/6rPTWgzpT1 pic.twitter.com/n0TroW8MLj — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 12, 2022

“I can take a fight with a bantamweight top-15 and I can promise I can finish (them),” Rosas Jr. said on The MMA Hour. “Not only go out there and win but go out there and win impressively and make a statement… I don’t know what the plan is but I hope they are trying to fast-track me. I’m ready. If they offered me a fight for the UFC belt right now, I can not only go out there and win but I can finish whoever has the belt. Right now, that is Aljamain Sterling and I’m ready.”

Rosas Jr. says if he knows he isn’t ready to compete against the top-15 then he would say something. Yet, he believes he can fight and beat whoever the promotion puts in front of him even though he is just 18. He also hopes he can prove that in his next fight, but whether or not he will get the chance to is uncertain.

Raul Rosas Jr. (7-0) is coming off a submission win over Perrin at UFC 282 in his promotional debut. To earn his way into the UFC, he beat Mando Gutierrez by decision on the Contender Series to earn a UFC deal. Prior to that, he fought in UWC in Mexico and won all of his fights by stoppage.

Do you think Raul Rosas Jr. would finish Aljamain Sterling right now?