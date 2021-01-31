Video | James Vick suffers another stoppage loss at XMMA

Former UFC standout James Vick suffered his third consecutive stoppage loss at tonight’s XMMA event in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Vick (13-6 MMA) became a free agent in October of 2019, this after the UFC opted against renewing his contract.

‘The Texecutioner’ returned to action in tonight’s XMMA headliner for a welterweight bout with Andre Fialho.

James Vick was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid in tonight’s main event, this after suffering knockout losses to Niko Price and Dan Hooker in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Andre Fialho (10-4 MMA) was hoping to snap a three-fight losing skid when he squared off with Vick this evening. The Portuguese standout had suffered a unanimous decision loss to Antonio dos Santos Jr. in his most recent bout.

Unfortunately for the former UFC fighter in James Vick, things once again failed to go his way this evening in Florida.

The Texas Native ate a barrage of punches in the bouts second round, this before the referee mercifully stepped in to stop the fight.

Check out the video below courtesy of ShayMyName on Twitter:

Tonight’s stoppage loss marked James Vick’s fourth in his past five fights. ‘The Texecutioner’ had previously suffered knockout losses to Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker and Niko Price.

Prior to his recent rough stretch, Vick had put together a 13-1 record which included a four-fight winning streak in the UFC. During that run the 33-year-old earned stoppage victories over Abel Trujilo, Polo Reyes and Joseph Duffy.

