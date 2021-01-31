Frankie Edgar believes a finish in his upcoming fight at UFC Vegas 18 could result in a title shot

UFC bantamweight Frankie Edgar believes a finish in his upcoming fight against Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 18 could result in a title shot.

Next Saturday, Edgar and Sandhagen fight in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov, and there could be a 135lbs title shot on the line for the winner, especially with a great finish. UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan takes on No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 in March and the winner of the Edgar vs. Sandhagen fight could very well get the winner of the title fight later this year.

Speaking to the “Real Quick with Mike Swick” podcast, Edgar said that he believes a spectacular performance against Sandhagen will earn him a crack at the 135lbs belt.

“To me, this really could be a No. 1 contender fight. He’s No. 2, I’m right behind him. Aljo (Sterling) and Petr Yan just got booked, I believe March 6, so it’s a perfect time. We fight the month before these guys. See what happens with them and then hopefully the winner of ours gets the winner of that,” Edgar said (via Dan Hiergesell of MMAMania.com).

“The ’35-pound division is really hot right now. I’ve got to go in there and make a statement. I’ve got to go in there and finish Cory if I want to get that title shot, and that’s what I’ve been working on this whole camp — going in there, pressuring him, and really making him wilt in there and showing some experience. I have more experience than anybody in this game for the most part; not too many older fighters than me in the UFC right now, so I’ve got to utilize that to my best ability and make this happen.”

Edgar is currently a big underdog at the sportsbooks, so the veteran will have an uphill climb in this bout. But if there’s anyone in the bantamweight division who can figure out “The Answer” to stop the surging Sandhagen, it’s someone just like Edgar.

Do you think Frankie Edgar should get the next bantamweight title shot if he beats Cory Sandhagen next weekend?