Video | Khabib Nurmagomedov jumps in for cousin Umar’s victory interview: “You’re not ready for English”

Khabib Nurmagomedov had some fun at the expense of his cousin Umar during the bantamweights backstage interview at UFC Fight Island 8.

Umar Nurmagomedov (13-0 MMA) made his highly anticipated Octagon debut at last week’s Fight Night event in Abu Dhabi. The Russian prospect made quick work of his opponent Sergey Morozov, scoring a second round submission victory.

Following his impressive debut, Umar was interviewed backstage by BT Sport. Shortly following the interviews commencement, Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped in to tell his cousin that he is not ready for English.

Check out the hilarious footage below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport of mixed martial arts immediately following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

UFC President Dana White has done his best to lure ‘The Eagle’ back to the Octagon for one final fight. Unfortunately it appears very unlikely that Khabib will compete again.

If UFC 254 was the final fight of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s career, the undefeated Russian will undoubtedly go down as the one of the greatest of all time.

‘The Eagle’ will have retired with a perfect record of 29-0, which includes stoppage wins over the likes of Thiago Tavares, Michael Johnson, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

As for Umar Nurmagomedov, the 25-year-old is currently awaiting his next assignment from UFC officials.

The Eagles MMA product has scored seven finishes (1 knockout and 6 submissions) during his young thirteen-fight career.

