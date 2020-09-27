Video | Israel Adesanya play humps Paulo Costa following TKO win

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was caught play-humping his rival Paulo Costa after knocking him out at UFC 253.

Adesanya and Costa spent months talking smack to each other on social media and in interviews, so it’s no surprise that months of pent-up frustration were unleashed in the cage on Saturday night in Fight Island. Most of that aggression was from Adesanya, who had one of his best UFC performances to date in the fight. He picked apart Costa with low kicks from the outside before finishing him with punches from the inside.

Right after the referee waved off the contest due to second-round TKO, Adesanya took his post-fight celebrations to another level. Caught on camera from multiple angles, Adesanya could be seen mockingly humping his opponent Costa. Watch the video below (via MMAMania.com).

Adesanya humps Costa after the TKO finish #UFC253pic.twitter.com/vCDbuNdQRl — MMA mania (@mmamania) September 27, 2020

The champ also mocked the now-infamous staredown between the two of them on Friday, saying, “I wrap my d**k around my waist, it’s a black belt.”

"I wrap my d**k around my waist, it’s a black belt" #UFC253pic.twitter.com/xPq1DqQ3xc — MMA mania (@mmamania) September 27, 2020

Finally, Adesanya then went over to Costa’s corner and mocked his coach “Captain” Eric Albarracin. The champ can be heard saying he would ejaculate over Albarracin.

My god this Adesanya. Ejaculating all over Costa's corner #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/4PPluCjwoH — MMA mania (@mmamania) September 27, 2020

Maybe Adesanya didn’t think his post-fight actions would be caught on camera, or maybe he doesn’t care, but it’s not exactly a good look for the champ. Adesanya is one of the most gifted mixed martial artists this sport has ever seen and the fact that he does openly display his personality is a good thing in a sport that needs superstars.

But if UFC president Dana White is already not a fan of Adesanya’s pre-fight walkouts (and he didn’t do one for this fight) then you’d have to imagine White isn’t too pleased with seeing these actions from the champ. While Adesanya seems unlikely to be disciplined, he will likely face some backlash for his actions from fans online.

What do you think of the way Israel Adesanya conducted himself after he knocked out Paulo Costa?