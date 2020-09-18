Dana White says he is not a fan of Israel Adesanya dancing into the Octagon: “I don’t love it”

UFC president Dana White says he is not a fan of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya dancing his way into the Octagon.

Adesanya has an elaborate dance routine as he makes his way into the Octagon, with his walkout at UFC 243 when he fought Robert Whittaker being the most memorable. Most UFC fighters just walk into the Octagon when it’s their time to fight, so Adesanya certainly stands out when he does his dance. While some fans and media think it’s fun, White is not a fan of what Adesanya does before he enters into the UFC cage.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, White explained why he’s not a big fan of Adesanya’s dance moves.

“Well he’s an interesting guy anyways, but yeah, I don’t love it. (Laughs) I don’t love it. I battle with him every time we do it, you know? I keep it as minimal as possible. I like guys that just walk right into the Octagon, they’re serious, they’re all business,” White said.

Although the UFC president says he would prefer if Adesanya just walked out to the Octagon normally, he admits that at least “The Last Stylebender” can actually dance, which is more than what White says he can say about a lot of the other fighters on the roster who choose an elaborate walkout routine.

“But you know what? It works for Israel. It works for him. He’s got the personality to pull it off, and obviously the guy can actually really dance. We have a lot of people who dance their way into the Octagon and they should probably never dance anywhere. But Adesanya is actually a badass dancer. But yeah, it’s his thing and it’s cool and he can actually pull it off,” White said.

