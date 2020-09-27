UFC 253 Results: Israel Adesanya KO’s Paulo Costa (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 253 event is headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring reigning champion Israel Adesanya taking on Paulo Costa.

The UFC’s undefeated middleweight champion, Adesanya (19-0 MMA), will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Yoel Romero this past March. Prior to his lackluster unanimous decision win over the Cuban, ‘Stylebender’ was coming off a sensational knockout victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243.

Meanwhile, Paulo Costa (13-0 MMA) was last seen in action at UFC 241 in August of 2019 where he defeated the aforementioned Yoel Romero by way of unanimous decision. Prior to outpointing ‘The Soldier of God‘, Costa had finished all twelve of his previous opponents, which included eleven wins by knockout.

Round one of the UFC 253 main event begins and Israel Adesanya gets busy early with low kicks. A nice body kick lands for Paulo Costa. The Brazilian looks for another but Israel catches it and punches him in the stomach. Adesanya with a good jab and then another snapping low kick. Paulo Costa attempts to change levels but can’t seem to find his way inside. More low kicks from ‘Stylebender’. More low kicks from Adesanya. Costa tells him to bring on some more. The champ does just that and then the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 253 main event begins and Paulo Costa begins by landing a few early low kicks. Adesanya with a jab and then Costa sticks out his tongue. He seems to have no respect for Izzy’s power. A high kick from the champ appears to catch the attention of Costa. ‘Stylebender’ is clearly outpointing the challenger up to this point. Adesanya drops Costa and swarms him with ground and pound. This one is all over.

Official UFC 253 Result: Israel Adesanya def. Paulo Costa via KO in Round 2

