VIDEO | Israel Adesanya claims he is living rent free in Jon Jones’ head

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya continues to have a lot of fun with Jon Jones, claiming that he’s living rent free in the light heavyweight king’s head.

The two men have been going back and forth on Twitter for awhile now, with Adesanya’s triumph over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 fueling the flames for a superfight at some stage down the line.

Jones is seemingly willing to accept that fight any time. Adesanya, on the other hand, is more than happy to wait it out — potentially until 2021 — before the two men square off in what would be a huge fight within the history books of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

How I be living rent free in @JonnyBones big empty head.#somuchroomforactivities pic.twitter.com/dQDvIjpClv — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) November 25, 2019

2 can play that game.

At least I look cute.

Nigga you look like you could Cardi B a hebitch neegaaaa 😂 pic.twitter.com/EK9EVfMIrP — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) November 25, 2019

Jones has certainly been getting more and more aggravated during the Twitter war, but either way, he’s going to have to focus his attention on the immediate future as opposed to Adesanya — because he’s got Dominick Reyes coming up in February as he prepares to defend the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Israel Adesanya may not be facing Paulo Costa anymore, but there’s a very good chance Yoel Romero is going to be his next challenger, and that’s not someone you want to mess with either.

The possibilities are endless in regards to how this whole thing could play out, but one thing that has never been clearer is that UFC fans around the world are incredibly eager to see this fight go down.

Dana White probably has mixed feelings on it right now, but as we’ve seen in boxing, you never quite know what can happen in high stakes fights, so taking the opportunity when it comes to you is absolutely key.

Will the stars align in the next few years for this Jones vs. Adesanya fight? Only time will tell.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/25/2019.