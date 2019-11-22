Israel Adesanya bashes Jon Jones, Jones issues scathing response

The beef between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is alive and well.

On Thursday night, Adesanya took to Twitter to take a shot at Jones.

Already had one in the chamber from last week if that boy wanna say sumn’ stupid.

I got full clips double parked!! #deadpool #mememajesty https://t.co/KUd7wHJ6mC pic.twitter.com/fPyqP1RDFB — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) November 22, 2019

It didn’t take Jones long to respond to this post from Adesanya, and he didn’t hold back when he did.

The light heavyweight champ seems to be getting quite fed-up with his rival, and his now vowing to refrain from responding to him going forward.

See how Jones fired back at Adesanya below:

Be sure to tell your kids how I made my first million at age 23, let them know I accomplish records you never came close to. Let them know you had the chance to fight me but you didn’t want to get Mayweather’d and decided to make an excuse. Bro I’m done replying to you. https://t.co/4WhmRdMmJ1 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 22, 2019

Bro ur gaining some popularity, I’ve seen so many popular fighters come and go over these years. Statistically we’re nowhere on the same level, I’m going to start treating you that way. You get no more responses out of me until 2021, I’ll be interested to hear your excuse then. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 22, 2019

“Be sure to tell your kids how I made my first million at age 23, let them know I accomplish records you never came close to,” Jones wrote. “Let them know you had the chance to fight me but you didn’t want to get Mayweather’d and decided to make an excuse. Bro I’m done replying to you.

“Bro ur gaining some popularity, I’ve seen so many popular fighters come and go over these years,” Jones added in a second Tweet. “Statistically we’re nowhere on the same level, I’m going to start treating you that way. You get no more responses out of me until 2021, I’ll be interested to hear your excuse then.”

Jones’ mention of the year 2021 is in reference to Adesanya plan to fight him that year.

“I wouldn’t say he’s the ultimate, but he’s definitely a boss on the game I want to play against,” Adesanya told The Mac Life recently. “Raider Stadium, Las Vegas, that’s where it’s going to happen. I decided in July when I was in Vegas.

“With the middleweight division, it’s getting stacked. I like Cannonier right now, [Paulo] Costa I have to take care of, and a few others, I’m saying 2021 [vs Jones]. I’m fighting,” he added. “Probably early, yeah.”

Do you think Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya will end up settling their beef in the cage?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/22/2019.