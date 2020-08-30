Video | Francis Ngannou takes on Hoga in a charity fight

UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou took on comedian Hoga in a fight designed to raise money for Ngannou’s charity.

Ngannou, the No. 1 contender in the UFC heavyweight division, hasn’t fought since May when he knocked out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the first round of their fight at UFC 249. Ngannou has won his last four straight fights by knockout and UFC president Dana White has said he’s next in line for a title shot. But with no fight currently booked, Ngannou wanted to stay busy, and he decided to set up this fight against Hoga for charity.

Hoga is a famous comedian from Cameroon, and Ngannou is one of the country’s most prominent athletes right now, so this fight had a lot of eyeballs on it. The money raised from the fight goes directly to the Francis Ngannou Foundation, which helps children in Cameroon get opportunities they normally wouldn’t.

On Saturday night, Ngannou streamed the fight live on his YouTube. You can watch the complete video of the fight below.

As you can see from the video, it was all in good fun, and hopefully, it helped raised some money for the children in Cameroon who need it. It is wonderful to see what Ngannou is doing with his platform in his home country and hopefully, it can help some young children get opportunities that they wouldn’t have otherwise.

As for Ngannou, the heavyweight contender hopes to fight UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in his next outing. However, with Jon Jones announcing his move up to the heavyweight division, there is a chance that Ngannou could be bumped from getting the next title shot depending on what the UFC believes is the bigger fight.

Do you think the UFC will give Francis Ngannou the next heavyweight title shot against Stipe Miocic or will Jon Jones jump the line?