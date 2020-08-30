Patricio Pitbull fires back at Dan Hooker about potential crossover fight

Bellator double champion Patricio Pitbull fired back at Dan Hooker after the two got into a back-and-forth about a potential crossover fight.

Pitbull is currently the Bellator lightweight and featherweight champion, but in the last few weeks, he has taken to social media to call out numerous members of the UFC roster including UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski and his teammate Hooker. Although Pitbull is currently under contract with Bellator, he hasn’t fought in close to a year and is clearly getting frustrated waiting around. While Pitbull is one of the Bellator’s top home-grown talents, it seems obvious he is interested in fighting UFC fighters.

In the last few days, Pitbull has gone back-and-forth with Hooker on social media, and it hasn’t stopped. Two of the best lightweights in the world continue to trade barbs on social media this weekend, and Pitbull responded to Hooker after he made a joke about his short stature. Check out below what Pitbull wrote on his Twitter in response to Hooker.

I’m sorry Danny but getting on your knees and fluffing the ref Is not the answer to beating me.

Rule number 1. I promise 2wake u up.

rule number 2. I promise to drive you to the hospital.

Rule number 3. U don’t have to call me daddy. Although a Father’s Day gift would be nice https://t.co/BqcF68v1lt — Patricky Freire (@PatrickyPitbull) August 28, 2020

I’m sorry Danny but getting on your knees and fluffing the ref Is not the answer to beating me. Rule number 1. I promise 2wake u up. rule number 2. I promise to drive you to the hospital. Rule number 3. U don’t have to call me daddy. Although a Father’s Day gift would be nice

With Pitbull being under exclusive contract with Bellator, it doesn’t seem likely that he will fight anyone on the UFC roster anytime soon. However, he is certainly doing a fine job planting the seeds for a potential crossover fight or perhaps even a future free-agent contract with the UFC. Until then, Pitbull will continue to hope that Bellator can re-book his fight against Pedro Carvalho in the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix soon after it was canceled back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Do you want to see Patricio Pitbull fight in the UFC?