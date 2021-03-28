Video | Francis Ngannou fans in Batie, Cameroon celebrate after their hometown hero wins UFC heavyweight title

Francis Ngannou fans in Batie, Cameroon celebrated after their hometown hero won the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 260 over Stipe Miocic.

Ngannou knocked out Miocic in brutal fashion in the second round of their UFC 260 main event title fight. The Cameroon-born Ngannou showed incredible punching power once again against Miocic, but he also showed terrific wrestling as well as he put together the most complete performance of his UFC career and got the job done. It was an absolutely phenomenal victory for Ngannou, who finally becomes the UFC heavyweight champion six years into his career with the world’s leading MMA promotion. It was a great win for “The Predator” and it was the kind of victory that sent him hometown fans into a frenzy.

In a video making the rounds on social media, you can see the incredible moment that occurred in the hometown of Ngannou after he knocked Miocic out at UFC 260.

This was the scene in @francis_ngannou’s hometown of Batié, Cameroon at the moment he became a world champion 🇨🇲 #UFC260 (via fight_and_write/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/EVEUsPNuZC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 28, 2021

It’s an incredible video and it shows just how big of a superstar Ngannou can be globally now that he’s a UFC champion. Though he now lives in Las Vegas, Ngannou came from a small town in Cameroon and worked his way to the top of the world. He’s an incredible inspiration for the men and women of Cameroon, many of who will never get the chance to live the “American dream” and become a wealthy world champion. But he is one of them. Ngannou was born in Cameroon and though he no longer calls it his home, he will always be connected to his country and to the great fans there who have always supported him.

The following thread offers a great look into how far Ngannou has come in his life.

FRANCIS' CHILDHOOD • Francis grew up in Batie, Cameroon in 1986. • He was raised most of his life by his single mother, due to his violent father. • His earliest memories were the shame he felt hearing stories about his Dad being violent to his mother (Right). pic.twitter.com/FjDXwgppFn — George Mack (@george__mack) March 22, 2021

