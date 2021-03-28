Jon Jones calls Dana White’s comments “a huge slap in the face” following UFC 260

UFC superstar Jon Jones called UFC president Dana White’s comments “a huge slap in the face” following the events of UFC 260.

The main event of UFC 260 featured UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic against challenger Francis Ngannou in a rematch. Although Miocic won the first fight between the two heavyweight rivals, the rematch was a completely different case. After a tough first round that saw Ngannou wobble Miocic with strikes and even beat him in the wrestling department, the second round saw Ngannou brutally knock the champion out. Later on, at the post-fight press conference, White suggested that Jones move down to 185lbs instead of making his planned move to the heavyweight department and fighting Ngannou next.

Jones is not happy with White’s comments and he has been vocal about them on social media. In another series of posts, Jones explained how disappointed he is in the UFC that the company is growing so much and yet it doesn’t want to pay him what he thinks he’s worth. In addition, Jones called White’s comments about 185lbs a “slap in the face.”

I always hear about how much the company is growing yet one year later I find myself in the same spot. I put in the work, I’ve done my part. I have completely transformed myself and now I meet a brick wall.. how discouraging — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

A huge slap in the face, and I thought we were in good terms. I’ve been sitting here working hard, excited to come back to the company. Just to get that shit https://t.co/O0yauvgkLM — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

It will be interesting to see if cooler heads can prevail and the UFC and Jones can come to an agreement, but so far things aren’t looking in a positive direction for Jones, as White hinted that Ngannou’s first title test as the new UFC heavyweight champ is Derrick Lewis.

Do you think Jon Jones and Dana White will be able to come to a deal or not?