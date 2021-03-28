Pros react after Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic at UFC 260

A heavyweight title fight rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou headlined tonight’s UFC 260 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas.

The pair had initially collided at UFC 220 in January of 2018, with Miocic retaining his heavyweight title by way of unanimous decision.

Since his first encounter with ‘The Predator’, Stipe Miocic went on to have three consecutive fights with Daniel Cormier. After losing his title to ‘DC‘ at UFC 226, Miocic had rebounded to earn back-to-back victories over Cormier in their most recent contests.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou (16-3 MMA) had put together a 4-1 record since his first fight with Stipe Miocic. ‘The Predator’ had entered UFC 260 on a four-fight winning streak, with all four of those wins coming by way of first round knockout. In his most previous Octagon appearance at UFC 249, Ngannou required just 20-seconds to dispose of top contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Tonight’s UFC 260 main event proved to be a wild fight. The first round was full of tension as Francis Ngannou continued to utilize forward pressure to backdown and smother Stipe Miocic. Then, in the second round, ‘The Predator’ found a home for his big right hand and sent the champ down to the canvas. Stipe would return to his feet swinging punches but was ultimately put down for good just seconds later.

Official UFC 260 Result: Francis Ngannou def. Stipe Miocic via KO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Ngannou defeating Miocic below:

I’m legit scared to watch this fight. #UFC260 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 28, 2021

Biggest Baddest Rematch….here we go!! #UFC260 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 28, 2021

Stipe going rockstar hair upon entrance! #UFC260 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 28, 2021

Nights like this is why we are fight fans. I’m pumped for this. Let’s go!!!! # — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 28, 2021

Respect for fighting him twice — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) March 28, 2021

HEAD KICK!!! — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 28, 2021

Ngannou throwing combos low at steep chest early to deter him from head movement! #UFC260 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 28, 2021

Damn how did Stipe take that head kick like it was nothing. I need a replay. ASAP. #UFC260 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 28, 2021

Post fight reactions to Francis Ngannou knocking out Stipe Miocic:

THRE KINGS!! 🌍 👑 ✨ — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 28, 2021

Francis does not give mercy like Sean O’Malley. He puts them to sleep sleep. #UFC260 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 28, 2021

Congratulations Africa . Now you have 3 @ufc champions — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 28, 2021

