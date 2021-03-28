Pros react after Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic at UFC 260

By
Chris Taylor
-
Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou UFC 220
PhotoCred: MMAMania

A heavyweight title fight rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou headlined tonight’s UFC 260 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas.

The pair had initially collided at UFC 220 in January of 2018, with Miocic retaining his heavyweight title by way of unanimous decision.

Since his first encounter with ‘The Predator’, Stipe Miocic went on to have three consecutive fights with Daniel Cormier. After losing his title to ‘DC‘ at UFC 226, Miocic had rebounded to earn back-to-back victories over Cormier in their most recent contests.

UFC-260-Stipe-Miocic-Francis-Ngannou

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou (16-3 MMA) had put together a 4-1 record since his first fight with Stipe Miocic. ‘The Predator’ had entered UFC 260 on a four-fight winning streak, with all four of those wins coming by way of first round knockout. In his most previous Octagon appearance at UFC 249, Ngannou required just 20-seconds to dispose of top contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Tonight’s UFC 260 main event proved to be a wild fight. The first round was full of tension as Francis Ngannou continued to utilize forward pressure to backdown and smother Stipe Miocic. Then, in the second round, ‘The Predator’ found a home for his big right hand and sent the champ down to the canvas. Stipe would return to his feet swinging punches but was ultimately put down for good just seconds later.

Official UFC 260 Result: Francis Ngannou def. Stipe Miocic via KO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Ngannou defeating Miocic below:

Post fight reactions to Francis Ngannou knocking out Stipe Miocic:

Who would you like to see Francis Ngannou fight next following his KO victory over Stipe Miocic this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM