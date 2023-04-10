Daniel Cormier shares the one lesson he believes Alex Pereira will take away from his title loss at UFC 287

MMA analyst Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on what Alex Pereira can learn from his knockout loss to Israel Adesanya.

Last weekend at UFC 287, Israel Adesanya reclaimed his middleweight crown. He did so by knocking out bitter rival Alex Pereira in their Miami main event.

‘Poatan’ had held the strap since UFC 281, when he was able to TKO Adesanya in the fifth round of their NYC showdown. Now, many are questioning whether or not the Brazilian will receive an immediate rematch.

Nobody can deny that Pereira has had an incredible run to the top. Alas, it’s now up to him to readjust in an attempt to get back there.

In the eyes of Daniel Cormier, there is one component that he needs to consider above all others for any potential trilogy bout.

“The success Pereira had early in the fight shows us he can compete with Izzy,” Cormier said. “I think Alex will grow from this. He will learn from this. He will learn that he cannot take the risk, when he has somebody hurt, as recklessly with four ounce gloves.”

Quotes via MMA News

Pereira starts again

Given that he’ll be turning 36 later this year, there are definitely some valid questions surrounding the future of Alex Pereira. He certainly looked great against Israel, but there may be more longevity for him at light heavyweight, and more contenders for him to fight.

Whatever the case may be, he’ll always be known as the man who dethroned ‘Stylebender’ at 185 pounds – even if he may not be the one who gets the last laugh.

What do you expect to see Alex Pereira do next in his MMA career? Do you agree with the advice presented to him by Daniel Cormier? Let us know your thoughts on his next steps in the comments, BJPENN Nation!