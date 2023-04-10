Dana White plans to crack down on MMA media provoking “backstage sh*t” between his fighters: “I will f**king attack you if you do that”

UFC president Dana White wants to crack down on MMA media “provoking” feuds between some of his fighters backstage.

This past weekend, UFC 287 went down in Miami, Florida. It was another successful PPV event for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, with the main headline being Israel Adesanya’s knockout win over Alex Pereira.

In addition to that, though, we saw plenty of other notable names on the card. Two such examples of that are Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland.

During the lead-up to fight night, the two men got into a verbal altercation at the fighter hotel. At the press conference later in the week, Dana White shut down any talk about rivalries outside of those who were fighting on Saturday.

In his post-fight press conference, he doubled down on why he isn’t a fan.

“Well, the reason why I don’t want you guys talking about other fighters is, guys, we’re f—ing two days before a fight, he’s [Kevin Holland] not fighting Jorge Masvidal,” White said. “Whatever they got into, whatever, first off all, it creates s— backstage and at the hotels, right? When you guys ask them questions like that and they say something, we still got two days until the fight and these guys run into each other backstage and everywhere else.

“And it’s so disrespectful to their opponent. There’s an opponent sitting up there that they’re gonna fight. And I just hate that s—.”

White goes off on MMA media

“I get it, you want your f—ing clicks or whatever it is you guys want to get, your little f—ing moment that you can post,” he continued. “But I will f—ing attack you if you do that, you know what I mean? It just causes a lot of bulls— backstage and at the hotel. It’s like the time the stuff went down with Diaz and all those guys, Khamzat. Those guys have twenty, thirty guys backstage. That s— just can’t happen here, and you guys can’t instigate.”

