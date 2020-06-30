VIDEO | Dana White shares first look at UFC Fight Island

UFC President Dana White has given fight fans their first real look at the UFC’s much discussed Fight Island, located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.
White shared this preview, which showcase the COVID-19 testing facilities and fight venue being built on the island, on Twitter on Tuesday morning. See it below:
This is the first look at the testing and infrastructure being built on Fight Island (Yas Island, Abu Dhabi). This experience is going to so BADASS for my fighters and my staff!!! #InAbuDhabi @VisitAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/dog3eIhxxC
“This is the first look at the testing and infrastructure being built on Fight Island (Yas Island, Abu Dhabi),” White wrote in the caption for his post. “This experience is going to so BADASS for my fighters and my staff!”
Fight Island will host four UFC events, featuring many international fighters who are not able to compete in the United States due to travel restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The first event on the island will be the UFC 251 pay-per-view on July 11, followed by a trio of Fight Night events on July 15, 18 and 25. See the lineups for all four events on Fight Island below:
UFC 251 – July 11 on Fight Island
Main Card | 10:00pm ET on PPV
- Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns – welterweight title fight
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – featherweight title fight
- Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – vacant bantamweight title fight
- Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
- Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant
Preliminary Card | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN/ESPN+
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry
- Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov
Early Prelims | 6 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+
- Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
- Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo
- Martin Day vs. Davey Grant
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – July 15 on Fight Island
Main Card | 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige
- Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munoz
- Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez
- Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold
Preliminary Card | 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira
- Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos
- Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy
- John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic
- Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit
- Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua
UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 – July 18 on Fight Island
Main Card | 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Deiveson Figuredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – vacant flyweight title fight
- Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum
- Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov
Preliminary Card | 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov
- Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani
- Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez
- Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk
- Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till – July 25 on Fight Island
Main Card | Start time TBD
- Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till
- Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
- Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta
- Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson
- Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby
Preliminary Card | Start time TBD
- Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier
- Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa
- Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy
- Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov