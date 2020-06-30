VIDEO | Dana White shares first look at UFC Fight Island

UFC President Dana White has given fight fans their first real look at the UFC’s much discussed Fight Island, located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

White shared this preview, which showcase the COVID-19 testing facilities and fight venue being built on the island, on Twitter on Tuesday morning. See it below:

This is the first look at the testing and infrastructure being built on Fight Island (Yas Island, Abu Dhabi). This experience is going to so BADASS for my fighters and my staff!!! #InAbuDhabi @VisitAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/dog3eIhxxC — danawhite (@danawhite) June 30, 2020

“This is the first look at the testing and infrastructure being built on Fight Island (Yas Island, Abu Dhabi),” White wrote in the caption for his post. “This experience is going to so BADASS for my fighters and my staff!”

Fight Island will host four UFC events, featuring many international fighters who are not able to compete in the United States due to travel restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The first event on the island will be the UFC 251 pay-per-view on July 11, followed by a trio of Fight Night events on July 15, 18 and 25. See the lineups for all four events on Fight Island below:

UFC 251 – July 11 on Fight Island

Main Card | 10:00pm ET on PPV

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns – welterweight title fight

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – featherweight title fight

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – vacant bantamweight title fight

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Preliminary Card | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Early Prelims | 6 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Martin Day vs. Davey Grant

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – July 15 on Fight Island

Main Card | 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige

Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munoz

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez

Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold

Preliminary Card | 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira

Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos

Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy

John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic

Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit

Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 – July 18 on Fight Island

Main Card | 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Deiveson Figuredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – vacant flyweight title fight

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

Preliminary Card | 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till – July 25 on Fight Island

Main Card | Start time TBD

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby

Preliminary Card | Start time TBD