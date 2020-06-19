UFC reveals lineups for all four Fight Island cards in July

The UFC has revealed the full lineups for all four events scheduled to go down on Fight Island this July.

UFC President Dana White has been teasing his Fight Island plans for months, tabbing the the mysterious locale as the place where international UFC fighters will be able to compete during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the end, Fight Island was revealed to be Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, a place where the UFC has promoted two events previously.

The Fight Island fun will kick off with UFC 251 on July 11. That card will be topped by a welterweight title fight between champ Kamaru Usman and challenger Gilbert Burns. It will also feature a featherweight title rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, and a bantamweight title fight between Jose Aldo and Petr Yan.

The next card scheduled for Fight Island goes down on July 15. That event will be headlined by a featherweight scrap between ranked contenders Dan Ige and Calvin Kattar, and co-headlined by the bantamweight debut of former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar, who will take on Pedro Munhoz.

Next up is a UFC Fight Night on July 18. This event will be headlined by a fight for the vacant flyweight title, as Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo meet for a second time.

The Fight Island fun will wrap up with a Fight Night card on July 25, which will be headlined by a middleweight fight between former champion Robert Whittaker and new contender Darren Till.

See the full lineup for these Fight Island cards below (h/t MMA Fighting)

UFC 251 – July 11

Main Card | 10:00pm ET on PPV

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns – welterweight title fight

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – featherweight title fight

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – vacant bantamweight title fight

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Preliminary Card | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Early Prelims | 6 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Martin Day vs. Davey Grant

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – July 15

Main Card | 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige

Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munoz

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez

Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold

Preliminary Card | 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira

Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos

Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy

John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic

Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit

Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 – July 18

Main Card | 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Deiveson Figuredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – vacant flyweight title fight

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

Preliminary Card | 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till – July 25

Main Card | Start time TBD

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby

Preliminary Card | Start time TBD