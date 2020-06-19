UFC reveals lineups for all four Fight Island cards in July

The UFC has revealed the full lineups for all four events scheduled to go down on Fight Island this July.
UFC President Dana White has been teasing his Fight Island plans for months, tabbing the the mysterious locale as the place where international UFC fighters will be able to compete during the coronavirus pandemic.
In the end, Fight Island was revealed to be Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, a place where the UFC has promoted two events previously.
The Fight Island fun will kick off with UFC 251 on July 11. That card will be topped by a welterweight title fight between champ Kamaru Usman and challenger Gilbert Burns. It will also feature a featherweight title rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, and a bantamweight title fight between Jose Aldo and Petr Yan.
The next card scheduled for Fight Island goes down on July 15. That event will be headlined by a featherweight scrap between ranked contenders Dan Ige and Calvin Kattar, and co-headlined by the bantamweight debut of former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar, who will take on Pedro Munhoz.
Next up is a UFC Fight Night on July 18. This event will be headlined by a fight for the vacant flyweight title, as Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo meet for a second time.
The Fight Island fun will wrap up with a Fight Night card on July 25, which will be headlined by a middleweight fight between former champion Robert Whittaker and new contender Darren Till.
See the full lineup for these Fight Island cards below (h/t MMA Fighting)
UFC 251 – July 11
Main Card | 10:00pm ET on PPV
- Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns – welterweight title fight
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – featherweight title fight
- Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – vacant bantamweight title fight
- Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
- Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant
Preliminary Card | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN/ESPN+
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry
- Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov
Early Prelims | 6 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+
- Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
- Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo
- Martin Day vs. Davey Grant
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – July 15
Main Card | 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige
- Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munoz
- Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez
- Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold
Preliminary Card | 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira
- Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos
- Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy
- John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic
- Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit
- Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua
UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 – July 18
Main Card | 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Deiveson Figuredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – vacant flyweight title fight
- Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum
- Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov
Preliminary Card | 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov
- Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani
- Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez
- Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk
- Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till – July 25
Main Card | Start time TBD
- Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till
- Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
- Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta
- Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson
- Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby
Preliminary Card | Start time TBD
- Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier
- Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa
- Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy
- Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov