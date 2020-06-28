Dustin Poirier responds after Ariel Helwani suggests he fight Tony Ferguson next

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier responded after ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani suggested a fight against Tony Ferguson could happen next.

Poirier defeated Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC on ESPN 12 in one of the best MMA fights of the year. Fans were treated to an instant classic between the two warriors, who went toe-to-toe for 25 minutes, leaving everything they had in the cage. Although Hooker put up a valiant effort in defeat, Poirier was the man who emerged as the victor at the end of five rounds with scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 48-46 for a unanimous decision win.

Following the event, fans and media were already speculating as to who Poirier could fight next. One man whose name was thrown out there is Ferguson, the former UFC interim lightweight champion who is coming off of a fifth-round TKO to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. Although Ferguson lost that fight, he remains one of the top-three lightweights in the world, and the man one step up above Poirier in the UFC rankings.

Helwani threw out Ferguson as a possible opponent for Poirier, who quickly replied to the comment on his Twitter. Check it out below.

Damn!! Let me rest bruh!!! https://t.co/RgP5aOV0Co — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 28, 2020

There is no doubt Poirier vs. Ferguson would be an epic fight if it were to take place. Both men are among the most elite lightweights in the world and with both men coming off of “Fight of the Night” performances, it would make sense for them to scrap next. They are two of the most exciting fighters in mixed martial arts regardless of weight class and a potential fight between them would be an early contender for “Fight of the Year” just on paper alone considering the style matchup between the two.

With UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov taking on the interim champ Gaethje next, the fight between Ferguson and Poirier could perhaps determine the next man in line for the belt after them. Of course, UFC superstar Conor McGregor might have something to say about that. McGregor is supposedly retired right now, but perhaps after watching Poirier put on the classic against Hooker he may want to return to the Octagon sooner than later. If McGregor wanted a rematch with Poirier, perhaps the UFC would consider that as well. Both McGregor and Ferguson make tons of sense for Poirier next.

Would you like to see Dustin Poirier fight Tony Ferguson next?