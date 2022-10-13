VIDEO | Cub Swanson doesn’t speak, has teammate answer questions for him at UFC Vegas 62 media day

Cub Swanson had an interesting media day, to say the least.

Swanson is set to make his bantamweight debut on Saturday against Jonathan Martinez in a move that surprised many. Swanson has been a perennial contender at featherweight but after his last fight, he hinted at possibly moving down to 135lbs.

- Advertisement -

“I had talked about maybe dropping to 135, just to switch it up, try something new,” Swanson said after the fight. “I know I can make it. I don’t know how difficult it would be. This was one of the easier cuts I’ve had. I just feel like I’m naturally a little lighter than I used to be. I guess I’m just not holding on muscle like I was before. That’s a possibility.”

He ended up making the drop and many were curious to see how it went and would get the chance to talk to him at media day on Wednesday. Yet, that did not happen as Swanson did not answer any questions and instead had his teammate and UFC fighter Dan Argueta answer questions for him.

Cub Swanson took a rather non-traditional approach to his media day session. #UFCVegas62 pic.twitter.com/u7G1PzUJ00 — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) October 12, 2022

- Advertisement -

“Cub’s trying to relax his voice a little bit he’s had a lot of phone calls and interviews to do. So I decided to fill in. He wanted to test me and he wanted to see if I answer everything correctly for him,” Argueta said at media day about answering questions for Swanson.

Cub Swanson’s media day lasted less than three minutes as many apparently didn’t want to hear Argueta answer for Swanson, which can be viewed below.

- Advertisement -

Swanson enters this fight coming off a TKO win over Darren Elkins to return to the win column after a TKO loss to Giga Chikadze. Swanson has been in the UFC since 2011 and holds a record of 13-8 inside the Octagon. In his career, he holds notable wins over Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, Jeremy Stephens, Artem Lobov, and Kron Gracie among others.

What do you make of Cub Swanson not answering questions at media day?

- Advertisement -