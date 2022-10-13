Charles Oliveira says he’s “always ready” to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov but doubts ‘The Eagle’ competes again: “He said he’s retired, he’s done”

Charles Oliveira would love to share the Octagon with Khabib Nurmagomedov but doubts it will happen.

After Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 to defend his lightweight belt, he announced his retirement from the sport. Yet, many thought he would come back but he still hasn’t and seems set on his retirement.

However, one possible outcome for him to come back is if someone beats his protege, Islam Makhachev, and many think if Oliveira beats him at UFC 280 it will draw Nurmagomedov back, which the Brazilian hopes is the case.

“Well, the fight is against Islam. Whenever [Khabib] he’s willing to get back and get on with it. I’ll always be ready,” Oliveira said to ESPN.

Although Charles Oliveira hopes he can lure Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement with a win at UFC 280. Yet, Oliveira still doesn’t think that will happen as he does believe that ‘The Eagle’ is retired and won’t come back.

“Honestly, I don’t think he’s going to be fighting again. He said he’s retired, he’s done. And I fully respect that decision,” Oliveira added about Nurmagomedov.

Oliveira is set to headline UFC 280 against Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title on October 22 in Abu Dhabi, Dubai. He enters the fight as the betting underdog but is confident he will leave Dubai as the lightweight champion and continue to add to his legacy.

Charles Oliveira (33-8 and one No Contest) is on an 11-fight winning streak and has not lost since 2017. He won the vacant title by knocking out Michael Chandler and defended it once with a submission win over Dustin Poirier. He was then set to defend his belt against Justin Gaethje but he missed weight by 0.5lbs and was stripped of the belt, but won the bout by submission.

Do you think we will ever see Khabib Nurmagomedov fight again?

