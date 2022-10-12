Jonathan Martinez “surprised” Cub Swanson is dropping down down to bantamweight but honored to welcome him to the division: “It should be a good fight”

Jonathan Martinez is pumped to be welcoming Cub Swanson to the bantamweight division at UFC Vegas 62.

After Martinez picked up his third win in a row, he wasn’t sure what would be next for him, but did want a legend like Frankie Edgar. Although he didn’t get the Edgar fight he did get another legend as he will face Swanson on Saturday.

“I was really excited when the name came up. I think it was early in the morning, like two, or three in the morning, Jason messaged me and I said yes right away,” Martinez said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m really excited… I was surprised he was going down this late in his career, but I’m glad I’m the one who can welcome him to the 135 division. This division is a hard division, I feel like the 135 division is one of the hardest divisions in the UFC right now.”

To add to the fight, Martinez admits he grew up watching Swanson and says it will be cool to share the Octagon with him. However, he was in a similar situation when he fought Thomas Almeida so he doesn’t expect to get starstruck or anything.

“When I’m in there, I just have a job to do and I forgot about everything,” Martinez said. “I don’t think about it as much as others like he’s across the Octagon, just gotta go in there and do the work.”

Against Cub Swanson, Jonathan Martinez is confident his speed and power will be the difference which will lead to him getting the win at UFC Vegas 62.

“He’s lost to the top competition but this is a different weight class, our weight class is a lot faster. He’ll see it… I think (my speed and power) will play a big role in it. It’s a lot different, small guys can move. He is a tough opponent. I’m going to be prepared to get my hand raised, it should be a good fight,” Martinez said.

If Martinez does get his hand raised in the co-main event, the hope is to get a ranked opponent next.

“I think it will be in the rankings or get a ranked opponent after this win,” Martinez concluded.

Do you think Jonathan Martinez will beat Cub Swanson at UFC Vegas 62?

