VIDEO | Corey Anderson confronts Jon Jones at autograph signing in New Jersey

Current UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones was confronted by surging division contender Corey Anderson during an autograph signing this afternoon in New Jersey.

As seen in the video below courtesy of ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Anderson and some friends decided to crash Jones’ autograph signing.

That didn’t sit well with ‘Bones‘, as the UFC light heavyweight champ barked back at Anderson and his companions before security eventually stepped in to stop the situation from escalating any further.

Jon Jones is at a signing in NJ and Corey Anderson and some friends came to greet him. pic.twitter.com/j9YEADNAp1 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 27, 2019

Another video of the Jon Jones and Corey Anderson altercation surfaced moments later.

Corey Anderson has been calling for a title shot with ‘Bones’ ever since Jones defeated Thiago Santos via split decision in the main event of UFC 239 earlier this month in Las Vegas.

‘Beastin’ 25/8′ is currently riding a three fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Ilir Latifi at December’s UFC 232 event in Los Angeles.

Prior to his victory over the tough Swede, Corey Anderson had earned back to back decision victories over Glover Teixeira and Patrick Cummins respectively.

As for Jon Jones, the pound for pound great has competed three times over the past eight months. During that stretch he defeated Alexander Gustafsson by way of knockout, and earned decision victories over Anthony Smith and the aforementioned Thiago Santos.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 27, 2019