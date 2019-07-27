Man jailed for using photo of Cody Garbrandt on Tinder in Catfish Scam

A Welsh supermarket worker has been jailed after using a photo of former UFC champ Cody Garbrandt in a Tinder catfish scam.

According to police reports obtained by MMAJunkie, 30-year-old Paul Davies used a photo of Cody Garbrandt as his Tinder profile under a phony name, Aaron Edwards, this while posing as a successful businessman who worked as a regional manager for Audi and lived in a sweet penthouse apartment.

According to the BBC, Swansea Crown Court heard that Davies used a photo of Cody Garbrandt to attract vulnerable women to his Tinder profile. Soon after gaining their confidence, Davies began “spinning stories” to lay the groundwork for requests for money to help fund his gambling addiction.

Paul Davies ultimately attracted several different women to his page, and after one individual handed him over ten thousand USD, a friend noticed that his picture was actually of Cody Garbrandt. She quickly informed her friend that she had been catfished. The police have said he did the same thing to seven other girls, who in total between the seven gave him near $9,500 USD.

Paul Davies has been jailed for 34 months for eight counts of fraud by false representation at Swansea Crown Court.

As for Cody Garbrandt, the former UFC bantamweight champion is taking some time off following his third straight knockout loss which occurred at the hands of Pedro Munhoz this past March.

Prior to his first round setback to Munhoz, ‘No Love’ was coming off back to back TKO losses to bitter rival TJ Dillashaw. Garbrandt has said that he would like to return to action at November’s UFC 244 in New York City.

Who would you like to see Cody Garbrandt fight in his next octagon appearance? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 27, 2019