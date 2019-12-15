Mike Perry releases statement following TKO loss to Geoff Neal

Tonight, UFC 245 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas offered a stacked fight card full of exciting matchups. The preliminary bout between Mike Perry and Geoff Neal was no exception, as the welterweight stars collided on the preliminary card.

Mike Perry joined the UFC in 2016. Within three years, he has achieved a peppered record of wins and losses. Nevertheless, “Platinum” has proven to be one of the most entertaining welterweights in the division who delivers showstopping performances. His last fight was no different as the 28-year old went to war against Vicente Luque for fifteen minutes in August 2019. Perry ended the fight with a gruesome nose injury and a split decision loss but still proved his toughness and heart.

Geoff Neal entered the Octagon ranked No 14 in the stacked welterweight division. The heavy hitter was coming off six consecutive wins and hasn’t lost since 2017 (prior to joining the UFC). He has proved deserving of his fight name “Handz of Steel”, as the rising contender finished half of his six-fight win streak with TKO (punches).

Neal lived up to expectation by utilizing his striking skillset once again to secure a first-round finish against Mike Perry. Handz of Steel was able to establish his reach and make accurate reads immediately. The 29-year old used his accurate striking to close the distance and intelligently swarm his opponent. As a result, he managed to finish one of the divisions most durable opponents in just 90 seconds and tally his win streak to seven.

Mike Perry commented on his disappointing loss with the following statement on social media.

Phok bro. Wtf , my offense wasn’t there. Damn if I don’t feel like a dumbass. Kids don’t be like me. It’s dangerous when you seem to enjoy getting hit in the face , But Still , I will be back in the gym to drill moves to kill until my team feels I’ll bring the thrills ! Thanks — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 15, 2019

“Phok bro. Wtf , my offense wasn’t there. Damn if I don’t feel like a dumbass. Kids don’t be like me. It’s dangerous when you seem to enjoy getting hit in the face, But Still, I will be back in the gym to drill moves to kill until my team feels I’ll bring the thrills! Thanks.”

Who would you like to see Mike Perry fight next following his first round loss to Geoff Neal at UFC 245? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 15, 2019