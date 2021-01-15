Video | Check out TJ Dillashaw slamming Stephen Thompson through a table in slo-mo

When being paired to shoot a commercial together, TJ Dillashaw and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson had to be on their best office behavior.

In July 2018, men’s clothing company Van Heusen released a commercial displaying their new Flex Collection. Showing off the new wares were none other than UFC superstars Stephen Thompson and, at the time the UFC bantamweight champion, TJ Dillashaw.

Sitting across from each other at their desks, Thompson can be seen slurping on his beverage’s straw with Dillashaw unamused. Shortly after, the two begin fighting. Because what else would they do?

As an end result, Dillashaw would do his best impression of WWE’s Dudley Boyz and send “Wonderboy” through his desk table. The following January, Dillashaw would be suspended by USADA for two years and stripped of his title after testing positive for EPO.

Hilariously enough, this led to Van Heusen editing a version of the commercial that showed “Wonderboy” fighting himself. Behind the scenes footage of TJ Dillashaw’s slam and the original commercial can be seen below.

Here’s a video of TJ Dillashaw slamming Stephen Thompson through a table for a suit commercial lmaoo pic.twitter.com/F2HCDP9Rza — Brock’s Load (@_MMAMindset) January 14, 2021

As the year is now 2021 and TJ Dillashaw hasn’t been seen in action since his 32-second loss to Henry Cejudo, he’s eligible to return come Jan. 19 which is next Tuesday.

Despite the landscape of the bantamweight division having changed fairly dramatically in two years — along with his illegal usage of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) — the former champion still believes he should be next in line for a shot at the title.

“Wonderboy”, on the other hand, just recently put on a vintage performance against Geoff Neal to end the UFC calendar year for 2020. For five straight rounds, the Karate master dazzled and showcased his offense to perfection to pick up a unanimous decision win. Back on a winning streak for the first time since 2016, Thompson sees 2021 as his year where he’ll capture welterweight gold.