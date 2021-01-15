Max Holloway: ’80 to 90 percent of the world thought I won’ the Alexander Volkanovski rematch

Max Holloway is set to fight in his first non-title fight since 2016. As he anticipates the bout, he’s not too upset about the result of his last fight.

UFC 251 in July 2020 acted as the first UFC event to take place on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In the co-main event of the evening, the former champ in Holloway attempted to reclaim his title against the man who dethroned him — Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski.

After a brilliant performance in their first meeting, the new champion wouldn’t have as easy of a go the second time around. Regardless, he still walked away the victor — this time via split judges call.

Many in the MMA community have gone on to claim that the fight was awarded to the wrong man. On MMADecisions.com, 65 percent of the 2223 fan votes were in favor of Max Holloway as the victor whereas 18 media members out of 27 also scored it for “Blessed”.

Because of that, Holloway wants it to be made clear that he appreciates the belief in his performance to have been good enough to warrant regaining his title.

“It means a lot,” Holloway told media at the UFC Fight Island 7 media day. “That’s why the last fight, it’s hard to be mad about it. It’s hard to be mad about the last fight cause exactly what you said, 80 to 90 percent of the world thought I won the fight.

“It’s not just fans. It’s competitors. It’s guys like Nate [Diaz], Dustin [Poirier], Justin [Gaethje], Jorge [Masvidal], people like coaches, GSP’s (Georges St-Pierre) coach [Firas Zahabi], ‘Big’ John McCarthy, the guy who made the rules. I ain’t too mad about it.”

Currently 1-3 in his last four fights, the Hawaiian intends on getting back in the win column this Saturday night as he returns to Fight Island. Standing across from Max Holloway on Saturday will be the rising contender, Calvin Kattar (22-4).