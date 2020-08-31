TJ Dillashaw vows to reclaim UFC bantamweight title as his return to the Octagon nears

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw says he will reclaim his title when he returns to the Octagon in 2021.

Dillashaw has not fought since a TKO loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC on ESPN+ 1 in January 2019. That was the first fight for Dillashaw at 125lbs, and it was a rough experience for him. After getting finished by Cejudo in the first round of their fight, Dillashaw failed his post-fight drug test and was suspended for two years by USADA for having performance-enhancing drugs in his system. He was then forced to vacate his bantamweight title.

After nearly two years away from the Octagon, Dillashaw is now set to return to the Octagon in just a few months. Taking to his social media ahead of his return, Dillashaw said that he will reclaim the gold he once held at 135lbs. Check out his Instagram below.

My return will be here soon and ready to reclaim what’s mine!

Prior to vacating his title, Dillashaw had racked up four straight wins at 135lbs, with victories over Cody Garbrandt twice by knockout, plus wins over John Lineker and Raphael Assuncao. Overall, Dillashaw has won eight of his last nine fights at 135lbs, with just a split decision loss to Dominick Cruz interrupting that streak. Dillashaw is a former Ultimate Fighter finalist and a two-time UFC bantamweight champion.

While Dillashaw was once one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport just a few short years ago, many fans, media, and fellow fighters are hesitant to believe he can reach those lofty heights again after testing positive for PEDs. Dillashaw now has to prove to the fans that he is a clean athlete and that he can win without PEDs. With a win over a top-15 fighter in his return to the division and a clean drug test, Dillashaw can do just that.

