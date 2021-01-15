UFC Fight Island 7 weigh-in results: Headliners on point

On Saturday, the UFC will return to our screens for the first time this year with the stacked UFC Fight Island 7 card in Abu Dhabi.

The card will be headlined by a compelling featherweight clash between the division’s former champion Max Holloway and No. 6-ranked contender Calvin Kattar. The bout will be Holloway’s opportunity to rebound from back-to-back losses to reigning featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski, while Kattar will look to burst into title contention with the biggest win of his career.

The UFC Fight Island 7 card will be co-headlined by a long anticipated welterweight fight between all-action former interim champion Carlos Condit, and fellow bruiser Matt Brown. The UFC has attempted to book this fight several times previously to no avail, but it seems to have finally stuck this time.

Other highlights of the UFC Fight Island 7 card include a welterweight fight between long absent contender Santiago Ponzinibbio and Li Jingliang, and appearances from rising prospects like Joaquin Buckley and Phil Hawes.

Early on Friday morning, the stars of the card stepped onto the scales to weigh-in for battle. See the full weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Fighting):

UFC Fight Island 7 Preliminary Card | 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+

Max Holloway (146) vs. Calvin Kattar (146)

Carlos Condit (171) vs. Matt Brown (171)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (171) vs. Li Jingliang (170)

Joaquin Buckley (185) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (186)

Punahele Soriano (186) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)

UFC Fight Island 7 Preliminary Card | 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Phil Hawes (186) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (186)

Wu Yanan (136) vs. Joselyne Edwards (135)

Carlos Felipe (264) vs. Justin Tafa (265)

David Zawada (170) vs. Ramazan Emeev (171)

Sarah Moras (136) vs. Vanessa Melo (136)

Jacob Kilburn (145) vs. Austin Lingo (145)

Will you be tuning in for this daytime UFC card on Saturday? Let us know your plans in the comments section below.