Callum Bisping roasts Deron Winn following Twitter beef with his father Michael

Callum Bisping has roasted Deron Winn after the AKA fighter took a shot at his father, Michael Bisping.

Although Winn beat Antonio Arroyo at UFC Vegas 17 many were critical of his performance. He was hit with some heavy shots but ultimately turned to his wrestling to win the final two rounds in the fight.

After the victory, many, including Bisping, believed Winn had bad cardio and was undersized to fight at middleweight. However, Winn doesn’t think that is true and fired shots at Bisping for his comments.

“Hey @bisping you got jokes huh? Put your money where your mouth is. I’ll take you down 13 times in 15 minutes. I got 2k cash on it. We can do it at @SFStateWrestle room so Callum can comfort you after I whoop you like you stole something. Might take him down after for fun,” Winn tweeted.

Michael Bisping saw the tweet and joked that Winn is underselling himself given he is retired and has bad knees. However, Callum came to his father’s defense and offered to wrestle the AKA product but doubts he would pass a drug test.

“I would wrestle you but you wouldn’t even be able to pass an NCAA drug test so what’s the point?,” Callum Bisping responded.

Deron Winn is now 7-2 as a pro and snapped his two-fight skid with the win on Saturday. Before that, he was submitted by Gerald Meerschaert and suffered a split decision to Darren Stewart. In his UFC debut, he had a Fight of the Year contender as he beat Eric Spicely by decision. He earned his way into the UFC after beating Tom Lawlor on the Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 undercard.

Whether or not Deron Winn and Callum Bisping will end up wrestling is to be seen. But, Callum doubts Winn would pass a drug test in order to compete anyway.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 12/22/2020.